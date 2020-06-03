L.A. County Imposes Fourth Night of Curfew

Los Angeles County will be under a countywide curfew that runs from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. on Thursday.

This is the fourth night of a countywide curfew. Wednesday’s curfew will start later than the curfew in previous nights. Residents, unless otherwise noted, are required to stay in their home during the curfew.

The countywide curfew does not apply to the following: peace officers; firefighters; National Guard or other military personnel deployed to the area; emergency medical services personnel; individuals traveling to and from work; individuals working on a public work of improvement construction project; credentialed media representatives involved in news gathering; people experiencing homelessness and without access to a viable shelter; and individuals seeking medical treatment.

The County curfew applies to every municipality in Los Angeles County, but cities can implement stricter curfews.

So far, the following cities have implemented stricter curfews:

Beverly Hills – The business district curfew starts at 1 p.m. and the citywide curfew begins at 4 p.m.

Culver City – Curfew starts at 6 p.m.

Shortly after the alert went out on people’s cellphones, another was sent saying that Los Angeles County Sheriffs would begin enforcing at 10 p.m. which sparked confusion among residents. The County has clarified that “The curfew for all of Los Angeles County starts at 9 p.m. Law enforcement departments can begin enforcing it at their discretion.”

Earlier in the day, Supervisor Janice Hahn questioned the need for the fourth night of curfew. “I believe the curfews in LA County were needed Sunday night and Monday night — but now it seems like they are being used to arrest peaceful protesters. I don’t think they are needed anymore,” Hahn wrote on Twitter.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger also clarified the length of curfew orders. “There is NO indefinite curfew in LA County. Curfew updates will be sent out on a daily basis. The curfew was not on today’s special closed session agenda & was not discussed by the Board during closed session. Today’s meeting was a continuation of yesterday’s special meeting.”

Questions have been circling since Sunday when the curfew notice on the County’s own website read: “At the direction of Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and until further notification, a county-wide curfew was imposed. Effective as of 6:00 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020, and until further notification, all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County shall adhere to staying off public streets, avenues, boulevards, places, walkways, alleys, parks or any public areas or unimproved private realty within Los Angeles County, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. the following day.”