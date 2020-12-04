L.A. County Launches At-Home COVID-19 Test Collection Pilot Program

L.A. County launched a new COVID-19 home test collection program Friday, which allows certain county residents to do free testing from home.

The home test collection program will run through Jan. 15, 2021. It aims to help address the current surge in demand for testing and reduce the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season when people may risk exposure. Individuals can have testing kits mailed to their home if they:

Have COVID-19 symptoms.

Were recently in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 or is suspected of having it.

Are a senior or person with disabilities who feel they were exposed to COVID-19 but are unable to go to a testing site.

“As the surge in cases and hospitalizations continues, L.A. County is trying innovative ways to meet the testing demand and stem the community spread of the virus,” said Dr. Clemens Hong, who oversees COVID-19 testing for L.A. County under the Department of Health Services.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure testing is available to all,” Hong said. “This allows us to reach even more people — and they don’t have to risk exposing others by leaving their homes. It’s an important step for combatting the virus in L.A. County.”

The week before Thanksgiving, almost half a million tests were performed in L.A. County at over 180 community testing sites, hospitals, clinics, and other facilities.

The temporary program will use Picture COVID-19, an FDA-approved home collection test developed by Fulgent Genetics, Inc. For information on how to register, individuals should go to the county COVID-19 testing site. If they qualify, Fulgent Genetics will ship a collection kit to their home within two days.

Individuals taking the test at home should follow the directions to collect the sample and take it to a FedEx drop box the same day or have someone take it to a drop box on their behalf. Individuals will receive the results by e-mail within two days. While waiting for the testing kit and the results, individuals should continue following public health guidance on staying home and avoiding contact with others.

The COVID-19 Home Test Collection Pilot launch comes after Thanksgiving weekend, when some may have been exposed to COVID-19 while celebrating or shopping. A modified safer-at-home order took effect Monday, Nov. 30 that advises people to stay at home as much as possible and places new restrictions on gatherings and businesses.

To learn more about COVID-19 testing in L.A. County, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.