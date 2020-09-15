L.A. County Program Provides Free Legal Services to Tenants Facing Eviction

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has launched “Stay Housed L.A. County,” a countywide initiative to provide legal assistance and support for tenants facing eviction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The launch included the release of StayHousedLA.org, a website connecting tenants with useful information about their rights, workshops for residents who need legal assistance, and other support. The program is a partnership between the County of Los Angeles, legal aid groups and community-based organizations to provide emergency support to tenants in need.

Virtual “Know Your Rights” workshops will also be offered by participating community organizations to provide residents with critical information about permanent and emergency tenant protections. Community organizations will provide targeted ongoing support to help tenants with case management support.

According to a UCLA study, about 365,000 L.A. County residents are at risk of evictions due to the COVID-19 economic recession. The Board of Supervisors extended the Los Angeles County Temporary Eviction Moratorium through Sept. 30, which instituted temporary tenant protections related to COVID-19 countywide, excluding jurisdictions that have enacted their own protections.

“Stay Housed L.A. County” provides residents — including bilingual residents and those with undocumented status — information about their rights to navigate interactions with their landlord and the legal system. When tenants have legal representation, a family’s chance of avoiding homelessness due to eviction increases by over 70 percent.

View a short video about Stay Housed L.A. County at vimeo.com/457569879.