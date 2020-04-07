L.A. County Provides Financial Resources for Employees, Employers, & Seniors

The County of Los Angeles is providing residents and their families with resources throughout the COVID-19 crisis that address financial stressors.

Resources for Employees and Employers

Unemployment Insurance: File at ca.gov/unemployment or (800) 300-5616.

EDD WorkShare Program for Employers: Information and Application for Employers . Phone number for Employers: (916) 464-3343. Phone number for Employees: (916) 464-3300.

Employer Assistance Grant Fund: Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that Los Angeles County will receive state funding to assist local workers and businesses during this crisis. The funding will be used to provide employment, training, and other supportive services to displaced workers, as well as rapid response and layoff aversion services to small and mid-sized businesses. The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) will launch this program, the Employer Assistance Grant Fund, on April 8, 2020 at 8 a.m.



Webinar:

There is a webinar April 7 to provide guidance to businesses on the application process. Applications will be processed on a first-come-first-served basis, and they will close once 150 applications are received after applications open on Wednesday, April 8 at 8 a.m. Webinar link for Employer Assistance Grant Fund (Tuesday, April 7 at 1:30 p.m.): bit.ly/2X8VVi3 (over Microsoft Teams). Application link for the Employer Assistance Grant Fund (Wednesday, April 8 at 8 a.m., will close after 150 applications have been received): lacounty.gov .



L.A. County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center:

This help center provides relief for businesses and workers. It is staffed with dedicated, helpful support in multiple languages, including Spanish, Korean, Mandarin Chinese, and Armenian. It guides businesses through the process to receive small business loans from the federal government, and provides connections to Layoff Aversion services, tax credits, and comprehensive support for workers. Visit the L.A. County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center website, call (833) 238-4450 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) or disasterhelpcenter@lacounty.gov



America’s Job Centers of California (AJCC):

Provides workers and job seekers many of the resources normally available in-person at AJCCs, including job openings, online education, and information for recently laid-off workers. Virtual AJCC: lacounty.gov .



Senior Meals:

WDACS and the City of Los Angeles Department of Aging provide free, home-delivered meals to older adults age 60 and older who are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Sign up if you need this service at (800) 510-2020.



Frauds:

All L.A. County residents, especially seniors, should be on the lookout for frauds and schemes that include coronavirus treatments and vaccines, as well as attempts to obtain your Medicare number or other personal information. For additional information on healthcare fraud, please visit cahealthadvocates.org or call (855) 613-7080.



Elder Abuse: