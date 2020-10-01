L.A. County Public Health Announces Timeline for Business Sector Reopenings

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health), in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, will revise the Health Officer Order to allow for limited in-door operations at nail salons and shopping malls, outdoor operations for cardrooms, re-opening of outside playgrounds and the school waiver program for grades TK-2.

The following sectors and program will be allowed to reopen on the following dates under the following restrictions:

Sector Date of Reopening Restrictions Nail Salons Oct. 1 Indoor services may resume at 25% capacity. Outdoor services should continue as much as possible. Schools (TK-2) Waiver Program Applications can be submitted on Oct. 5 Limited to 30 schools per week. Cardrooms Oct. 5 Outdoor operations only. Food and beverages may not be served at the tables. Indoor Shopping Malls Oct. 7 Occupancy limited to 25% capacity; all food courts and all common areas remain closed. Outside Playgrounds At the discretion of cities and L.A. County Parks and Recreation Face coverings and physical distancing are required.

Public Health is consulting with County Counsel to determine the process and date for re-opening outdoor operations at breweries and wineries serving a meal. Officials anticipate this process will be completed in a week.

Beginning Monday, school waiver applications for in-person instruction for students in grades TK-2 will be available online at publichealth.lacounty.gov. Applications will be received and reviewed by Public Health in consultation with the state. Schools must follow all required school re-opening protocols for infection control, distancing, and cohorting. Students will be in cohorts of no more than 12 children and two supervising adults in each classroom. This group of students and adults will need to stay together throughout the entire day for all activities. Every school that reopens will receive a site visit from Public Health. Public Health has a dedicated team of specialists providing technical assistance and disease management control to all schools that are reopened or reopening.

Comprehensive protocols for all sectors that reopen will be posted online. Businesses are required to implement the protocols for infection control and distancing prior to reopening to ensure they are in compliance, and to avoid citations, fines and possible closure.