L.A. County Reviews New State Guidelines to Possibly Move Into Stage 3

June 8, 2020 Azusa Beacon News 0

Moving into Stage 3 would allow for entertainment industry production to resume. – Courtesy photo by Vanilla Bear Films on Unsplash

Los Angeles County is reviewing new guidelines from the State of California that could move L.A. County into Stage 3 of the Roadmap to Recovery and permit the reopening of key sectors including schools, day camps, museums, entertainment industry production, camping and spectator-free sporting events — as early as June 12.

The Department of Public Health is reviewing the newly issued state guidance, evaluating the County’s COVID-19 metrics and data and consulting with the Board of Supervisors to determine how sectors can re-open with safeguards and directives in place to ensure essential physical distancing and infection control.

At this time, Los Angeles County is still under a Safer At Work and In The Community Order. Public and private gatherings of people outside of a single household unit are not permitted except for public protests and faith-based services with limited numbers of participants.

At this time, the following businesses remain closed:

  • Nail salons.
  • Tattoo shops.
  • Gyms and fitness centers.
  • Campgrounds.
  • Entertainment venues including arcades, bowling alleys, movie theaters, live performance theaters, concert halls, stadiums, arenas, theme parks, gaming facilities and festivals.
  • Brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries, and wineries that do not offer sit-down, dine-in meals.
  • Indoor museums, galleries and zoos.

Click here for a detailed list of what’s open and closed in L.A. County

