L.A. County Surpasses 10,500 Daily COVID-19 Cases as New Restrictions Go Into Effect

On Sunday, Los Angeles County shattered the previous record for highest daily number of new cases by surpassing 10,000 COVID-19 cases reported in a day, according to data released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The county surpassed all-time highs for the daily number of new cases and the number of people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized nearly every day for the past week.

There county reported 10,528 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and 2,855 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 23% of which are currently in the ICU. This is more people hospitalized for COVID-19 than at any point during the pandemic and the sixth consecutive day the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 surpassed the all-time high.

On Saturday, Southern California’s ICU capacity dropped to 12.5%, below the 15% threshold put in place by the state to trigger the start of the regional stay-at-home order. The order went into effect Sunday, at 11:59 p.m. and will remain in effect for at least three weeks. On Sunday, the region’s ICU capacity had once again dropped to 10.3%.

Under the order, residents are required to stay at home as much as possible and minimize mixing to reduce exposure. It allows access to (including travel for) critical services and allows outdoor activities. However, retail capacity is restricted to 20% and many other sectors — including hair salons, nail salons, museums, zoos, aquariums, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, outdoor dining, and wineries — will have to close.

Failure to comply with the order may be punishable by fine and as a misdemeanor, revocation of a business license, or court-imposed penalties.