L.A. County to Allow Breweries and Wineries to Reopen for Outdoor Service

Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn and co-authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger which will allow breweries and wineries to begin outdoor service in one week, in accordance with current state health orders.

California has allowed breweries and wineries to reopen for outdoor service if they partner with a third-party permitted food vendor. However, the County of Los Angeles has not permitted breweries and wineries that do not have restaurant licenses to resume service. While several breweries and wineries do have restaurant licenses and small kitchens, many do not and have been struggling to survive.

“I think it is time that we allow our breweries and wineries to resume outdoor service consistent with the State orders,” said Hahn. “We have made progress slowing the spread of this virus and we did not see the spike in cases after Labor Day that I know many of us had been dreading. The action we are taking today puts us in line with the State’s health orders.”

The reopenings shall abide by strict safety guidelines, including but not limited to: outside operations, limited hours of operation, required reservations, appropriate social distancing, and all appropriate safety measures.

The motion passed with a vote of 3-2, supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Mark Ridley-Thomas did not support the move. “In my own humble opinion, I think it’s not a great idea to say, ‘Thank you, Dr. Ferrer, but we’re not going to support your advice,’” Kuehl said.