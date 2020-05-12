L.A. County Will Likely Extend ‘Safer at Home’ Order

During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer acknowledged that the County’s “Safer at Home” orders will “with all certainty” be extended for the next three months unless there is a “dramatic change in the virus and the tools we have in hand” to combat it.

Without widely available and effective therapeutic medicines, vaccinations, or at home testing/rapid testing kits that allow people to test themselves daily, current restrictions and contact tracing remain the best tools to mitigate community transmission of the virus.

Ferrer warned that “recovery will be months long.” The sentiment was supported by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl who reminded the Board that this is “still the height of the pandemic for us.”

The comments came as the Board debated how long the County’s rent moratorium should remain in place.

As of Tuesday, the “Safer at Home Order” is set to expire on May 15 as officials have no yet issued a formal extension. However, even if the order is extended, restrictions will continue to be relaxed as the County moves through its phased recovery plan.