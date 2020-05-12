L.A. Metro to Require Use of Face Coverings on Metro Transit System

Consistent with the countywide public health order requiring the use of face coverings in public places, as of Monday the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) requires all transit riders to wear face coverings when using the Metro bus and rail system.

The requirement follows a revision of Metro’s earlier policy from April 6 that strongly recommended that riders wear face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Metro stations and on transit vehicles.

To inform the public, Metro will implement a new, multi-media education effort that will include additional signage and social media announcements, among others.

Metro will enforce the requirement to the “extent that is practical and will be considering the best way to enforce this rule going forward,” according to a news release from Metro. Additionally, Metro will be looking into ways it can help riders obtain face coverings while protecting the agency’s own supply of coverings that are needed for employees.

“This new requirement will further complement Metro’s continuing efforts to keep all riders and employees safe,” said city of Inglewood Mayor and Metro Board Chair James Butts. “But to be truly effective and to avoid enforcement nightmares, we must rely on the cooperation of the traveling public. If you’re a daily rider, do your part: cover your face and help us all protect your life and the lives of everyone who critically depends on our transit system for essential rides.”

Face coverings will not be required for some riders with disabilities or those with certain non-virus health conditions, including those with difficulty breathing. Metro said it “seeks to protect the civil liberties of all riders to the greatest extent possible.”

Metro required rear-door boarding on buses in March and simultaneously, mandated that bus operators use the plexiglas shields to separate operators from passengers. All Metro buses are equipped with these protective barriers. Metro has also ordered personal protective equipment for all front-line employees.

For additional information about Metro’s COVID-19 safety measures, visit metro.net.