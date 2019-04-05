LA Driver Sentenced in Car Chase That Killed Two Pedestrians

A 39-year-old Los Angeles man who killed two pedestrians while driving under the influence of alcohol during a police pursuit in 2008 has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today.

Sergio Rogelio Delgado pleaded no contest yesterday afternoon to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with a sentencing enhancement of hit-and-run driving causing injury or death. Under the terms of a negotiated plea agreement, the defendant withdrew a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and waived credit for almost 11 years already served in county jail, Deputy District Attorney Sean Carney said.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo immediately sentenced Delgado. The defendant was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and other charges in 2011, but a mistrial was declared after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict on whether he had been sane at the time of the crime.

A retrial was pending on the sanity phase at the time of the plea.

On the night of July 13, 2008, Delgado was driving on the wrong side of Highland Avenue near the Hollywood Bowl when police began a brief pursuit. The driver ran a red light at Wilcox Avenue and struck and killed Cecilia Diaz and Pedro Davila, who were walking in the crosswalk.

Delgado kept going before stopping his car and fleeing on foot. Bystanders subdued him until police arrived.