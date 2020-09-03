Labor Day Holiday to Impact L.A. County Testing Location Hours

Residents urged to make appointments early at open locations

Due to the Labor Day holiday the following COVID-19 testing sites will be closed:

All State-operated testing sites will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 .

All L.A. City-operated testing sites will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 6 and Monday, Sept. 7.

Select L.A. County – operated testing sites will be closed on Monday Sept. 7: Bellflower City Hall. East L.A. College. The Forum. M.L.K. Medical Campus. Montebello Civic Center.



The following L.A. County-operated testing sites will be open on Monday, Sept. 7:

Beach Cities Health District – 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90277.

College of the Canyons – 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Downey – Rancho Los Amigos South Campus – 12840 Dahlia Ave., Downey, CA 90242.

Palmdale Hammack Center – 815 E. Avenue Q6, Palmdale CA 93550.

Panorama City – 14665 Roscoe Blvd., Panorama City, CA 91402.

Pomona Fairplex Gate 17 – 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768.

San Gabriel Valley Airport – 4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, CA 91731.

South Gate Park – 9615 Pinehurst Ave., South Gate, CA 90280.

Testing is now widely available within the provider community. Residents who have a regular source of care should first seek testing from their healthcare provider if they are symptomatic or have a known positive exposure. Those without a regular provider can call the County’s 2-1-1 information line for assistance.

Appointments at testing sites are required. L.A. County residents who would like to make an appointment or check for availability at testing sites offered in the county, including select CVS, Rite-Aid and other community-based testing sites should visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/ or call 2-1-1.

L.A. County continues to see transmission of COVID-19 and all residents are urged to celebrate the holiday safely by practicing physical distancing, wearing face coverings when in public, frequently washing hands and adhering to public health guidance.