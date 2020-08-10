LACoFD’s Two New Firehawks Arrive for Wildfire Season

The Los Angeles County Fire Department’s (LACoFD) two new S70i Sikorsky Firehawk helicopters have arrived and are now in service, just in time for wildfire season.

“With another potentially busy fire season on the horizon, I am confident we have the proper team members and resources in place to help us courageously, skillfully, and successfully battle whatever comes our way,” said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby.

These Firehawks, marked as Copters 21 and 22, complement and help augment the current aerial fleet, along with the arrival of the CL-415 SuperScoopers from Canada that are scheduled to begin their 90-day contract in September.