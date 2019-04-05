LASD Asking for Your Help Locating Robert Lee Davie

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit detectives are asking for your help in Robert Lee Davie. He lives on Figueroa Street in Carson and has not been seen since Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

Davie is a male, Black 61 years-old, 5’09” tall, approx. 175lbs, gray/white hair and beard, brown eyes. He is missing his right leg from the knee down, uses a wheelchair for mobility and suffers from schizophrenia. His loved ones are asking for your help locating him.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile App on Google play or the Apple APP Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Unit, Sergeant Rodriguez, Detective Abraham or Detective Pereida at (323) 890-5500.