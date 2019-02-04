Los Angeles County under Flash Flood Warning

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Los Angeles County which will remain in effect through Monday afternoon. Periods of heavy rain are expected to continue throughout the morning with periodic showers into Tuesday evening. Continuous winter storms throughout the Woolsey fire burn area have saturated the hillside, causing unstable soil and hazardous conditions. Areas within & adjacent to the Woolsey Fire Burn Area are at an increased risk for flooding and mud and debris flow. Even small amounts of rain may result in significant mud and debris flows, & hazardous conditions may develop with little to no warning.

Residents with properties that have limited access should maintain good situational awareness and monitor the condition of roadways closely. Avoid canyon roads if possible. Do not attempt to cross flowing streams and never drive through flooded roadways. Streets may become flooded and impassible. Identify multiple exit routes out of your property. If you become trapped call 911 and seek high ground.

Flooded streets and mud and debris flows may block roadways for multiple days and access may be limited. Residents should have enough supplies to support themselves for at least 7 to 10 days.

Residents should take the following preparedness actions to keep themselves, their families and loved ones safe during this rain event:

Create a Plan: Create an evacuation plan and identify a primary exit route and a secondary exit route, ensuring your vehicle has enough gas, and with the front of your vehicle facing towards your primary exit route. If you have animals, elderly family members, or special medical needs, make accommodations beforehand to expedite travel and shelter.

Pack a Go-Kit: Be ready to evacuate by having an emergency kit ready and loaded in your vehicle, which should include items such as extra medication, important documents and warm clothing.

Stay Informed: Keep aware of road closures, changing road conditions and any evacuation messages by watching local media coverage on television & radio, and following these Twitter handles: @CaltransDist7, @LASDHQ, @LHSLASD, @LACoFDPIO and @LACoPublicWorks.

All residents who live in or near the Woolsey Fire burn areas are urged to remain vigilant. For additional resources on storm preparation visit lacounty.gov/LARain and follow #LARain and #WoolseyFire on social media.