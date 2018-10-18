Man Sentenced for Beating Transgender Woman in Hollywood

A 26-year-old Los Angeles man was sentenced today for beating a transgender woman in Hollywood, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo sentenced Nicol Shakhnazaryan to three years of probation and issued a protective order requiring the defendant to stay away from the victim during that period.

Shakhnazaryan pleaded no contest in March to one felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury in a negotiated plea agreement. Today his conviction was reduced to a misdemeanor under the terms of the agreement for completing 30 hours of community service and paying $4,650 in restitution.

Shakhnazaryan’s co-defendant, Samuel Garunts, 26, of Los Angeles pleaded no contest in February 2017 to one misdemeanor count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury in a negotiated plea agreement. He was sentenced to three years of probation and 30 days of community service and was required to pay about $24,000 to the California Victim Compensation Board.

In the early morning of May 31, 2013, the defendants got into a confrontation with a 22-year-old woman in the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard and attacked her, according to court testimony. She suffered significant injuries to her face and body.

The Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Division, investigated case BA412744.