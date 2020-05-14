More L.A. County Recreational Amenities Allowed to Open With Restrictions

On Friday, May 15, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (L.A. County Parks) will begin reopening tennis and pickleball courts, equestrian centers, BMX bike areas, trap, and skeet/archery ranges, model airplanes, and community gardens, based on Stage Two of the reopening plan for the County of Los Angeles. L.A. County Parks has modified its operations to reopen these amenities with strict health guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are delighted to be able to reopen some of our non-contact amenities so the community can safely enjoy the emotional and physical benefits provided by parks,” said Norma E. García, acting director of L.A. County Parks. “We remind the public that adherence to guidelines and precautions is critical to safely operate these open facilities and continue to do their part during this transition stage with COVID-19.”

As its top priority, L.A. County Parks is taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of park guests, visitors, team members, and the community. L.A. County Parks continues to assess operations daily in consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on necessary safety requirements.

Specific restrictions and safety guidelines required at these park amenities in accordance with the health officer order include, but are not limited to:

Tennis and Pickleball Courts

Physical distancing of 6 feet must be maintained at all times.

Only singles play will be permitted.

Each participant must bring their own bucket of balls with their initials on each ball. Participants will only be permitted to handle their own tennis and pickleball balls.

Participants will be required to wear face coverings at all times except during play.

Bring water and hand sanitizer or disinfecting wipes to wash and sanitize hands frequently.

A maximum of one-hour play will be allowed on heavy traffic days.

Private lessons are allowed using proper physical distancing techniques. Both the student and instructor will be required to wear face coverings. No lessons involving two or more tennis or pickleball students are allowed.

Payment of any fees shall be done on-line and/or utilizing an outdoor facing window or door.

Equestrian Centers

Physical distancing of 6 feet is required at all times.

Face coverings are required at all times while in the common areas, including, without limitation, parking lots and stables.

Face masks are not required during riding so long as physical distancing is maintained.

Facility operator and staff shall wear a face covering and gloves at all times.

Rides (horse string) will be a single file and a maximum of four riders at a time while practicing physical distancing. This is for trail use only.

Private horse lessons will require proper physical distancing, and both instructors and students must wear face coverings at all times.

Lessons shall be a maximum of two participants at a time and conducted in a round pen. Round pen must be large enough to allow for physical distancing during lessons.

Maximum number of riders in a round pen shall be determined by the size of the pen. At all times, round pens must be large enough to allow for physical distancing.

Only one horse and one boarder will be allowed within the wash racks at a time.

All boarders must use their own wash rack supplies, and hoses will be sanitized regularly.

Payment of any fees shall be done on-line and/or utilizing an outdoor facing window or door.

BMX Bike Areas

Physical distancing of 6 feet is required at all times.

Face coverings will be required at all times.

Facility operator shall ensure that the entrance to the BMX Areas and/or Bike Park is single file — one participant at a time allowing for a 6-foot distance between participants.

No rentals will be offered.

Private lessons will be allowed while practicing physical distancing. There shall be no lessons involving more than two people.

No tournaments will be allowed.

Doors, entrances, and/or gates shall remain open during regular operational hours.

Payment of fees shall be done on-line and/or utilizing an outdoor facing window or door.

Food and beverage will be grab-and-go and will follow the Los Angeles County Public Health Order and protocols.

Archery, Trap and Skeet, and Outdoor Recreation Shooting Ranges

Face coverings will be required at all times.

Physical distancing of 6 feet is required at all times.

Facility operator shall place delineators at sports stations to create a 6-foot distance between participants.

No rentals will be offered.

Safety equipment (such as foam earplugs, safety glasses) shall be disposable.

Private lessons will be allowed while practicing physical distancing. There shall be no lessons involving more than two people.

No tournaments will be allowed.

Doors, entrances, and/or gates shall remain open during normal operational hours.

Payment of fees shall be done on-line and/or utilizing an outdoor facing window or door.

Food and beverage will be grab and go and will follow the Los Angeles County Public Health Order and protocols.

Model Airplane Areas

Physical distancing of 6 feet is required at all times.

Face coverings are required at all times.

No group gatherings are allowed.

No tournaments are allowed.

Participants may only touch and handle their own model airplanes and gear.

Community Gardens

Face coverings are required at all times.

Physical distancing of 6 feet is required at all times.

Volunteer events will not be allowed to avoid group gatherings.

Maximum number of participants in the garden at one time shall be determined by the size of the community garden and the number of plots.

Bring hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes, or a Ziploc bag with soapy water and a washcloth. Wash your hands before and after you go to the garden.

Gloves are required while conducting gardening, including while handling tools and equipment.

Remove all personal items and trash before leaving the garden.

For more information on reopening, temporary closures, and other changes in response to COVID-19, visit the LA County Parks website at parks.lacounty.gov/covid-19.