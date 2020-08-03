Mosquito Control Officials Confirm West Nile Virus Activity in SGV

The first indication of West Nile virus (WNV) in the San Gabriel Valley has been detected in a sample of mosquitoes from the city of Pomona.

The San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District (SGVMVCD) routinely monitors populations of adult mosquitoes using traps and tests groups of adult female mosquitoes for the presence of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases. SGVMVCD also tests wild birds, such as crows, which can provide insight into the spread of WNV.

“West Nile virus is endemic, which means we’ll detect it every year in our communities,” said SGVMVCD Scientific Program Manager Melissa Doyle. “As the season heats up, everyone should take the necessary steps to prevent mosquito bites and eliminate stagnant water around their home.”

Mosquito control officials encourage residents to act now to prevent an outbreak from spreading in their communities.

“It only takes one bite for a mosquito carrying West Nile virus to get you sick. Don’t take your chances,” said SGVMVCD Public Information Officer Levy Sun. “Mosquito control is a responsibility shared by all residents, businesses and property owners.”

SGVMVCD urges everyone to take the following actions to stay healthy and bite-free:

Tip out stagnant water around the home weekly.

Toss unused containers that can hold stagnant water.

Protect against bites by using insect repellent containing CDC-recommended Picaridin, DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535. These are effective against mosquitoes when used as labeled.

Residents can also contact San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District to report neglected swimming pools at SGVMosquito.org or (626) 814-9466.