New COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site Opens at Cal State L.A.

The nation’s first federally-run mass community vaccination sites opened Tuesday in Oakland and Los Angeles.

These pilot sites at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum and California State University, Los Angeles opened their gates Tuesday morning as part of the wider effort to establish 100 vaccination sites nationwide in President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office.

“These new sites will help us get lifesaving vaccines to some of the California communities most in need,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “I thank the Biden-Harris Administration for standing with us as we continue our efforts to safely, swiftly and equitably vaccinate all Californians.”

The sites are co-run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the State of California through the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES). FEMA and the Department of Defense are providing resources and federal staffing support to establish these new community vaccination centers as well as operational support.

The two locations chosen for these efforts are in some of the most diverse and socioeconomically challenged communities in the country.

Also opening this week will be four mobile vaccination clinics — two paired with each vaccination site — which can be deployed to multiple locations within the community to amplify and provide distribution to areas that otherwise lack sufficient support.

The opening of these sites is additive to current vaccinations capacity in the state and does not affect existing allocation of vaccine supplies to other cities or counties.

Registration for vaccine appointments at these two sites will be available through visiting the state’s My Turn website or by calling (833) 422-4255.