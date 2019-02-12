Public Hearing to Discuss Freight Corridor Project in LA County

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will hold a public hearing Wednesday, Feb. 13, to provide information and receive public comments about a proposed Caltrans Freight Corridor Improvement Project on Interstate 5 in Los Angeles County.

The proposed project involves improvements at bridges on I-5 from State Route 134 (Ventura Freeway) in Glendale to Templin Highway in northern Los Angeles County. It would provide increased vertical clearance of 16 feet, 6 inches at eight bridges in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles and eliminate load capacity restrictions for heavy loads at the Los Angeles River Bridge, the I-5/Route 134 interchange and the Templin Highway undercrossing.

A report on the project and its effects, called an Initial Study/Environmental Assessment (IS/EA), is available for review online at dot.ca.gov/d7/env-docs/. Studies show the project would not significantly affect the quality of the environment with the incorporation of mitigation measures and other steps.

The public is cordially invited to attend the public hearing to learn more about the project, ask questions and provide comments. The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Alliance MIT School, 11933 Allegheny St., Sun Valley CA 91352.

Comments in writing may be submitted until Feb. 25 to Ron Kosinski, Deputy District Director, Caltrans Division of Environmental Planning, 100 S. Main St., MS 16A, Los Angeles CA 90012. Additional information is available by email to Susan.Tse@dot.ca.gov or (213) 897-1821.

The environmental document is available for review at the Sun Valley Library, 7935 Vineland Ave., and the Castaic Los Angeles County Library, 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic. It is available for review and reproduction at the Caltrans District 7 Division of Environmental Planning Office, 100 S. Main St. in Los Angeles on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Funding for the project is from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, which will enable Caltrans to fix more than 500 bridges, 17,000 lane miles of pavement and 55,000 culverts by 2027.