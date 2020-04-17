Same-Day COVID-19 Tests Available for All LA County Residents Showing Symptoms

COVID-19 test center at Rose Bowl
– Photo by Terry Miller / Beacon Media News

Free, same-day tests are now available for all LA County residents who have symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. 

The following factors do not affect eligibility for a COVID-19 test: 

  • Immigration status.
  • Insurance status.
  • Age.
  • Underlying health issues.

Health equity is central to Los Angeles County’s mission to build a network of free COVID-19 testing sites. There are currently 29 operational sites throughout the County. There are both drive-up and walk-up sites. To ensure the sites prioritize people who need it most, only people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are eligible for these testing services at this time.  

Appointments are necessary. Here are the steps for getting a test appointment: 

  • Visit the website lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs.
  • Answer a series of questions. The answers determine if you are eligible for an appointment. 
  • If you are eligible, you will receive an appointment confirmation number by email. 
  • Bring the confirmation number and photo ID to your appointment.
  • People with no access to the Internet can dial 2-1-1 for help making an appointment. 
  • People without a car can be tested as long as they have an appointment. The sites can accommodate pedestrians.
  • There are NO walk-up appointments available for people who do not register. 
  • For a full list of locations and answers to questions about testing, go to covid19.lacounty.gov.

There is a helpful instructional video to prepare you to take the test. Test results may take up to 3-4 days. Positive test results will be notified with a phone call. Negative test results will be notified by email.

For more information, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. To schedule a test, visit lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs.

