State Launches ‘Californians For All’ Website for Volunteers

Healthy Californians asked to help with the state’s response during COVID-19

With COVID-19 creating a critical need for community support and volunteers across the state, Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced California Volunteers’ #CaliforniansForAll service initiative to connect Californians with safe volunteer opportunities and encourage those unable to physically volunteer to think creatively about ways to make a difference in their communities.

“Across the state, Californians are asking how they can help their neighbors during this crisis and we want to channel that energy into our Californians For All service initiative,” said Newsom. “Whether it’s volunteering at a food bank to feed older Californians, blood drives or supporting local nonprofits, there’s no shortage of opportunities for Californians to step up and meet the moment.”

Californians For All unites organizations in desperate need of volunteers with Californians looking to serve and share their commitment to their neighbors, while ensuring stay-at-home and physical distancing protocols are met. The initiative will focus on recruiting younger Californians to help the most vulnerable throughout the state, including the elderly who are at higher risk of infection.

Californians are encouraged to join by signing up at californiansforall.ca.gov. Participants will receive an email from California Volunteers with information on what they can do in real time to help out, and those who opt in to volunteer will be contacted by local nonprofit partners when opportunities open up in their area.

“Californians are united and there are no limits to our incredible creativity to help and support each other in this moment,” said California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday. “California businesses, nonprofits and community organizations all play a vital role in the #CaliforniansForAll effort, and the residents of this state are stepping up when they are needed most.”

The initiative by California Volunteers will partner with a coalition of nonprofit organizations – including the California Association of Food Banks, United Ways of California, the American Red Cross, media platforms, businesses such as LinkedIn, and leading entertainment companies like United Talent Agency (UTA), Westbrook Media and Creative Artists Agency (CAA) – to offer a variety of volunteer opportunities.