Upper District Presents Water Education Grants to K-12th Grade Schools

The Board of Directors award 16 education grants through Upper District’s 2018/19 Water Education Grant Program.

The Board of Directors of the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District (Upper District) awarded 16 education grants totaling $14,642 to K-12th grade classrooms within the Upper District service area under the 2018/2019 Water Education Grant Program (WEGP). Historically, Upper District’s Education Grant Program provides funding of up to $1,000 for educators to help implement water projects and programs into their classroom curriculum. Any K-12th grade educator that teaches at a licensed school within Upper District’s boundaries is eligible to apply for a grant. As a qualifying standard, submitted projects must focus on water-related subjects that further students’ understanding of environmental issues, water sustainability, and the vital role water plays within our region and the State of California. Since introduced in 2004, this program has provided over 128 grants totaling over $103,000 in funding. As a direct result over the years, teachers from 56 schools have implemented innovative and creative projects into their curriculum impacting over 13,000 students. Projects have varied from examining drought and its effects on our water supply to applying a transdisciplinary approach to studying water solutions and the importance of water conservation.

“As a Board, we hold high importance in incorporating water education in the classroom. We see the incredible value of students from kinder to high school getting the hands-on experience of water conservation and understanding critical water issues through different disciplines. We are proud to remain supportive of these efforts through this grant program and other types of educational resources,” Board President Ed Chavez.

This year, the Board of Directors awarded the following schools with checks and commendations for their anticipated water projects:

John the Baptist School – Tower Garden

Olive Innovation and Technology High School – Water Conservation and Sustainable Energy Technologies for a Community Garden

Gridley Elementary School – Harnessing and Harvesting Water for Hydro and Aquaponics

San Antonio Early College Academy – Community Garden Hydroponics

California Elementary School – Garden Club

La Puente High School – Is California Really Just a Desert?

Luke Catholic School – Water Pollution; How Can We Conserve Runoff Water?; Is Our Water Safe?

William Workman High – Engineering the Perfect Cup of Coffee

Holy Family School – Kindergarten Keyhole Garden; Water Wise Garden to Giving Bank?

Bassett High School – Crayfish Watershed Clean-Up?; Tabletop Biospheres; Aquarium of the Pacific Fieldtrip/Water Lab

Upper District’s mission is to provide a reliable, sustainable, diversified and affordable portfolio of high quality water supplies to the San Gabriel Valley; including water conservation, recycled water, storm water capture, storage, water transfers and imported water. Upper District services nearly one million people in its 144 square mile service territory. Governed by a five-member elected board of directors, Upper District is a member agency of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Annually, more than 78 billion gallons of water is used in Upper District’s service area. For more information about Upper District, please visit our website upperdistrict.org or call (626) 443-2297.