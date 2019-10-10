Upper San Gabriel Valley MWD Wins 2019 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District (Upper District) with a 2019 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award for its heroic efforts to defeat water waste and promote WaterSense in 2018. Upper District received one of 25 WaterSense awards Oct. 3 at the WaterSmart Innovations Conference in Las Vegas.

Since 2006, Upper District and more than 2,000 other WaterSense partners have helped consumers save more than 3.4 trillion gallons of water. That’s enough water to supply all American households for four months. In addition to water savings, WaterSense labeled products and homes have helped reduce the amount of energy needed to heat, pump, and treat water by 462.5 billion kilowatt hours—which is enough to power more than 44.4 million homes for a year—and save $84.2 billion in water and energy bills.

“Our partners have made water-saving products, homes, and programs accessible across the nation and have educated millions on the importance of water conservation,” said Veronica Blette, chief, WaterSense Branch. “These WaterSense award winners are leading the fight against water waste to save our most precious resource.”

Upper District was honored as a 2019 WaterSense Partner of the Year winner for spreading the water-efficiency message through public education and awareness while transforming the marketplace to include WaterSense labeled products, new homes, and certification programs. The Upper District has won its first WaterSense Partner of the Year Award for its promotional efforts in 2018. The Upper District collaborated with a number of different WaterSense partners on events and programs and encouraged all 27 of its water purveyors to become WaterSense partners. Throughout 2018, the Upper District hosted nine workshops covering efficient landscaping, outdoor water use, and leak detection and repair. In collaboration with Metropolitan Water District, City of Monrovia, and California Landscape Contractors Association, it hosted a Model Water Efficient Landscape Ordinance Workshop that drew nearly 100 attendees. For Fix a Leak Week, the Upper District hosted two leak detection/repair workshops in English and Mandarin to expand its reach in the community.

“Upper District is extremely honored to receive this recognition from the EPA. We believe that being a WaterSense partner has truly enhanced our efforts to outreach to the communities we serve,” said Ed Chavez, board president for Upper District. “Water conservation remains an essential and cost-effective method for the overall sustainability of the San Gabriel Valley water supply. We have made conservation a critical component of our overall mission and actively engage the public about water use efficiency.”

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, seeks to protect the future of our nation’s water supply by offering consumers and businesses simple ways to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services. For more information about WaterSense, visit epa.gov/watersense.

For more information about Upper District, please visit upperdistrict.org or call (626) 443-2297.