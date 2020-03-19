What You Need to Know About Pets and COVID-19

Wondering what COVID-19 means for the animals in your life? The Department of Animal Care and Control has the information you need:

The primary concern of Covid-19 is for human health.

Dogs and cats have their own coronavirus that is NOT the same virus as COVID-19.

There is no current evidence that you will get COVID-19 from your family pet.

If you are sick with COVID-19, it is recommended to limit close contact with pets until more information is known about the virus. You should always wash your hands after handling animals as a general rule.

It is recommended to wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth to prevent transmission of viruses like COVID-19 and influenza. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol are recommended if soap and water are not available.

Protect others from getting sick: Cover your mouth/nose when coughing or sneezing with a flexed elbow (or tissue). Clean your hands after coughing or sneezing. Owners should include pets in their emergency preparedness planning, including a two week supply of food and medications

It is important to get your flu vaccination. Decreased influenza-related hospitalization will allow more people to be treated in the health care system if COVID-19 related hospitalization increases in the U.S.

Further information from the Department of Public Health and Veterinary Public Health can be found here: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/# . publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/FAQ-PetOwners.pdf . publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/FAQ.pdf .

