Where to Get a COVID-19 Test in Los Angeles County

CVS opens new testing locations in the Southland

Officials for Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angles admitted on Tuesday that all available appointments for COVID-19 testing this week were already full. According to officials, the lack of availability was primarily due to L.A. City not opening slots for registration at City-operated sites as they migrate to a new vendor and registration platform; in addition to paring back testing sites and slots.

L.A. County is also experiencing high demand at State-supported testing sites, which also filled up slots for the week.

Officials encourage all county residents interested in being tested to first contact their primary care provider of healthcare center about receiving a test at their facility. Those without access to that type of care are referred to sites that still have same-day or next-day appointments available. However, priority is given to those who meet the following criteria:

Symptomatic persons with the following symptoms: Fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell

Asymptomatic persons: Persons over age 65. Those with a chronic medical conditions. Essential workers in these groups: janitorial, security, airport, government, health care, food and grocery, and more. To view a complete list of the essential workers group, click here.

This is in addition to testing of symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals in congregate institutional settings.

The following drive-up sites still have same-day or next-day appointments available:

There are some “Additional Testing Sites” that are run independently from the County or State that still do have same-day or next-day availability. Individuals can visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/ for a list of sites that have availability and to register.

On Friday, CVS also opened nine additional drive-thru testing sites in Southern California. Patients will use self-swab tests which will then be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing. Result should be available in approximately three days. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

The new testing sites can be found at the following locations:

Los Angeles County

CVS Pharmacy, 3208 E. Florence Ave., Huntington Park, 90255.

CVS Pharmacy, 4345 W. Century Blvd., Inglewood, 90304.

CVS Pharmacy, 5030 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, 90805.

Orange County

CVS Pharmacy, 1676 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 92802.

Riverside County

CVS Pharmacy, 82-270 Highway 111, Indio, 92201.

CVS Pharmacy, 23791 Washington Ave., Murrieta, 92562.

CVS Pharmacy, 1101 Hidden Valley Parkway, Norco, 92860.

Ventura County

CVS Pharmacy, 1205 S. Oxnard, Oxnard, 93030.

San Bernardino County

CVS Pharmacy, 14426 Palmdale Road, Victorville, 92392.

Other CVS testing sites can be found by visiting cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.

On Monday, June 29, L.A. County will open additional testing sites at the DHS Hubert H. Humphrey clinic and at the Wesley Health Centers (also known as JWCH) with 12 new sites. These will be added to the L.A. County website shortly for registration at covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.