You Can Get a Free Flu Shot at Some L.A. County Libraries

Clinics will be held October through November

L.A. County Library is partnering with the L.A. County Department of Public Health for the seventh year in a row to offer free flu immunization clinics at community libraries throughout the county in the months of October and November. No appointment or insurance is required.

Over 2,500 free flu immunizations were given at L.A. County Library locations in 2019. To continue offering this vital service while prioritizing the safety of customers and staff, the Library will enforce physical distancing and masking requirements and provide additional disinfecting at each free flu clinic location. Drive-through options are available at select locations.

According to the CDC, up to 11% of Americans become ill with the flu each year, leading to thousands of deaths—making it more important than ever to get a flu immunization to protect yourself and the people around you, and help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because flu is highly contagious, immunizations not only protect the person who gets the immunization, but also reduce the risk for their family, coworkers, and other close contacts. Flu immunizations are recommended for everyone six months of age and older, including healthy adults. Pregnant women, children, adults 50 years of age and older, and immunocompromised individuals are especially susceptible.

“This year, flu and COVID-19 will be circulating at the same time in our communities throughout LA County, making it more important than ever that as many people as possible get their flu immunization,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of Public Health. “Having flu immunizations available at L.A. County Library locations at no cost and with no insurance requirement will make it easy for residents to protect themselves and their loved ones. We encourage everyone 6 months and older to get immunized and deeply appreciate everyone at L.A. County Library for collaborating on this effort.”

To view the complete list of dates, times and library locations, and for additional information, visit LACountyLibrary.org/FluShot.

Call your regular health care provider to see what other shots you may need. If you don’t have a regular provider, call 2-1-1 or visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/FluSeason for a list of additional no cost or low-cost vaccine providers.