Cat of the Week: Lifeline for Pets’ Most Beautiful

This is Basia (meaning Barbara and pronounced Basha), a beautiful 7-year-old Siamese mix. With her big baby blues and gorgeous latte creamy fur, Basia will be shy at first, but Lifeline for Pets’ patient volunteers know that once she knows and trusts you, she will come out of her shell and be right next to you, getting treats and pets. This may take some time in a new environment, but Basia is well worth the effort. She loves to play with the feather wand and would be best suited in a quiet, patient home. She would do well being the only “princess” in the house, however, she is friendly to other younger cats. Basia has been waiting a long time for a true home – don’t pass her by. You can find adoption information and more pictures and videos at lifelineforpets.org. Basia will come spayed, chipped, and current on vaccines; the cost will be $100. Contact Lifeline for Pets for a meet and greet.

Good news: Baby Krissy has been adopted.