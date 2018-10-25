Lifeline for Pets: Cinnamon is Sweeter Than Sugar

This sweetheart needs a home as soon as possible. The owner passed away and the husband is in the hospital and can no longer care for Cinnamon. Cinnamon has a sweet disposition but she is scared right now because she has lost her home and her loving people. Cinnamon is very loving and is a total lap cat. She loves being petted and loved. She might hide for a little while, but then she comes out to get love. When she gets more comfortable she will hide less but she needs a forever home to feel safe and to thrive. Cinnamon is being fostered at The Cats Pajamas and you may call for a meet and greet at (626) 449-1717. See more pictures and adoption info here. She is spayed, healthy, and current on vaccines.