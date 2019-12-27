Mental Health Advice With Stan: 6 Things You Need to Know When Going to Rehab

By Stan Popovich

It can be scary going to rehab for the first time to overcome your addictions and other mental health issues.

As a result, here are six suggestions on what you should and should not do when going to rehab for the first time and where to get help for anxiety.

1. Follow the Rules

The most important thing a person should do is to follow the rules when entering rehab. Your goal is to get better. Focus your energies on getting better and don’t do anything that could get you kicked out of the place.

2. Listen to the Counselors

A person who goes to rehab must follow the advice from their counselors. The counselors that you are dealing with are professionals and they have dealt with many people in your situation. These counselors are experts and following their advice will help speed up your recovery.

3. Ask Questions

Going to rehab can be a new and stressful experience. Always ask questions on anything that you are not familiar with to help make your stay more pleasant. The people in rehab are there to answer your questions and to help you out.

4. Be Friendly With Others

Do not take out your frustrations and fears out on the staff or on your fellow residents. A person going to rehab can get be scared and frustrated so it’s important to find some other ways of dealing with these issues. Blaming others for your problems is not the way to go and can interfere with your recovery. Be nice to others and in turn most people will treat you with respect.

5. Write Down Everything

When talking to the professionals, it is impossible to remember every detail of the advice given to you. Most people forget what their counselors say after a few days. Talking to these experts can provide valuable advice on how to deal with your fears and anxieties and you don’t want to forget what you were told. If possible, find a way to write down the advice given to you by the doctors and staff.

6. Go to the Programs and Meetings

Many of the rehab facilities offer 30-60 minute programs in the mornings, afternoons, and at night. Make sure you attend most of these daily programs. The purpose of these programs is to help educate you in finding the right way of overcoming your fears and addictions. If you decide to sleep in or decide to just skip the programs all together you could miss valuable information and delay the recovery process.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.