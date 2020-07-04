Mental Health Advice With Stan: 6 Tips to Manage Bipolar Disorder in Your Life

It can be very challenging to deal with bipolar disorder. Being bipolar can cause changes in your mood, energy levels, concentration, and your day-to-day activities.

As a result, here are six tips on how to effectively deal with bipolar disorder in your life.

1. Learn about your situation

It is important to learn as much as you can about bipolar disorder and how it may interfere with your life. Educating yourself on how to deal with bipolar disorder will help get your life back on track.

2. Find the right coping strategies

When you are dealing with bipolar disorder, it’s important to figure out how to deal with your situation. Talking and following the advice of a mental health counselor is the best way in learning these strategies.

3. Be aware of changes in your mood

If you start noticing changes in your mood, you can work with your counselor who can give you some ideas on what you can do. With some practice, you will be better able to deal with your situation.

4. Have a strong support system

In addition to talking with a counselor, use the support of your family and friends who can provide additional assistance. Joining a local bipolar group can also be beneficial and is a great way to meet others who can relate to your circumstances.

5. Avoid stressful activities in your life

Stress can be a big trigger for people who are bipolar. Identify areas of your life that are stressful and find better ways to manage that stress in order to keep your bipolar disorder under control.

6. Avoid drugs and alcohol

Drugs and alcohol can make your bipolar disorder even worse and could trigger events that could create additional problems for you. Your best is to find effective ways in dealing with your situation rather than relying on drugs and alcohol.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.