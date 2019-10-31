Mental Health Advice With Stan: 7 Tips on How to Manage the Anxieties of Being in a Relationship

By Stan Popovich

Some people get anxious or stressed out being in a relationship. This can cause a lot of problems and can prevent you from having a happy and satisfying relationship.

Here are some suggestions on what to do when your relationships cause you a lot of stress and anxiety.

1. Make the Best of Your Situation

Regardless of your situation, the key is to be happy whether you are alone or you are in a relationship. Focus on how you can improve your current situation instead of worrying about what you do not have.

2. There Are All Kinds of Relationships

Being in a relationship with someone doesn’t mean that you have to marry the person. There are all kinds of relationships such as friendships, dating relationships, and marriages. Determine the type of relationships that make you feel comfortable and then find someone that has the same interests as you do.

3. Develop Friendships

It is important to spend time with your friends when you are in a relationship. Spending all of your free time with one person could cause problems in your relationship. Do not overwhelm your partner by spending all of your time with them.

4. Do Not Assume Anything

Some people will tend to get upset and make assumptions regarding their relationship when things go wrong. It is important to always talk to your partner if you have any concerns and worries. Communication is very important in being in a successful relationship.

5. Learn from Your Mistakes from Your Past Relationships

It takes practice and a lot of effort to maintain a successful relationship. Try to learn from your previous relationships and don’t make the same mistakes in your current one. Making an effort on improving your relationship skills will benefit you in the long run.

6. Be a Team Player

It is important to learn to work with your partner. Being in a relationship is like being part of a team. Each person must do his or her own part. One person can’t do everything. Getting into the habit of helping each other will help improve your relationship.

7. Talk to a Counselor

If you still have trouble dealing with the stress and fears of a relationship, then talk to a counselor. A counselor can provide helpful advice on how to handle your fears and anxieties of being in a relationship.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.