Mental Health Advice With Stan: 7 Ways to Be a Valuable Employee

By Stan Popovich

It is important to be known as a good worker at your job. Being a good worker can increase your chances of being promoted and making more money.

As a result, here are seven suggestions on how to be a valuable employee at your current job.

1. Understand your company’s goals

Many employees do not take the time to understand the goals of the place they are working at. It is important to know the plans of your company and try to do your best in meeting the organization’s objectives.

2. Get along with everyone

It is important that you have a good business relationship with the people you work with. If everybody sees how much of a hard worker you are, the more likely you will keep your job.

3. Communicate your value to others

Figure out what you have to offer your company and communicate this to the important people at your company. Take the initiative to be a problem solver and someone that your managers can depend on.

4. Always dress for success

Some employees are hard workers, but they don’t take care of their personal hygiene. Always make sure your hair is neat and that you are wearing the appropriate clothing. The rule of thumb is to dress as if you were going on a job interview.

5. Be flexible

Let management know that you are always willing to learn new things. Be willing to go the extra mile. Become known as the person people can depend on when things need to be done at the last minute.

6. Get to know others

It is important that the people you work with know something about you besides your job functions. Getting to know the people you work with is a great way in developing positive relationships.

7. Prepare for unexpected surprises

Sometimes, things happen that take everyone by surprise. When unexpected things happen, deal with them immediately. Keep an open mind and learn to find the solution instead of complaining and making excuses.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.