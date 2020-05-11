Mental Health Advice With Stan: Dealing With the Stress of Transferring from High School to College

By Stan Popovich

Are you a senior in high school and plan on going to college in the near future? If so, this can cause a great deal of fear of anxiety during this time of transition.

As a result, here are six tips on how to manage the anxieties of transferring from high school to college.

1. Determine your goals and interests

It is important to have an idea of what you want out of your life after you graduate from high school. Talk to a career counselor to get an idea of what your options may be and do what is best for you. Remember that going to college is not for everyone.

2. Choose the right college

If you decide to go to college, it is important that you pick a college that you will be comfortable attending. Some people may not do well going to a large campus and may decide to go to a smaller school. Decide which college will best suite your needs rather than trying to impress others.

3. Talk to the students on campus

If possible, make a few trips to the college you want to go to in order to find out what it will be like when you go to school there. Ask a lot of questions and make sure that you know what to expect before classes begin.

4. Visit your school’s mental health counseling department

Many students deal with anxiety, depression, loneliness, and other mental health issues during their time in college. Instead of waiting until you feel anxious, get to know the people at your school’s mental health counseling department —virtually if possible — before school starts. This way, you will know who to talk to if you struggle with your mental health.

5. Be open-minded

It is said that college is the time to discover who you are and what you want to do with your life. Do not be afraid if things do not work out according to your plans. You always have the choice to change schools or to do something else that will help accomplish your goals.

6. Do what is best for you

Do not let your family and friends pressure you into doing something that you feel uncomfortable with. You have to do what is best for you. Focus on your career goals and interests rather than trying to please others. You will be better off in the long run.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.