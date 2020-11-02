Mental Health Advice with Stan: How to Manage Your Depression During These Difficult Times

By Stanley Popovich

It can be very challenging to stay upbeat and positive during these challenging times. Many people are experiencing depression and loneliness and do not know what to do. When you’re in this situation, it is important to learn effective ways to get help and assistance with your mental health issues.

As a result, here are some techniques that a person can use to help manage their depression.

1. Challenge your negative thinking with positive statements and realistic thinking

When encountering thoughts that make you fearful or depressed, challenge those thoughts by asking yourself questions that will maintain objectivity and common sense. Focus on the reality of your situation and not on your thoughts.

2. Take a break

Some people get depressed and have a difficult time getting through the day. When this happens, a person should take a deep breath and try to find something to do to get their mind off the problem. A person could take a walk, listen to some music, read the newspaper, or do an activity that will give them a fresh perspective on things.

3. Use self-visualization

Sometimes, we can get anxious over a task that we will have to perform in the near future. When this happens, visualize yourself doing the task in your mind. For instance, you have to play in the championship volleyball game in front of a large group of people in the next few days. Before the big day comes, imagine yourself playing the game in your mind. By doing this, you will be better prepared when the time comes.

4. Carry a small notebook of positive statements with you

Whenever you come across an affirmation that makes you feel good, write it down in a small notebook that you can carry around with you in your pocket. Whenever you feel depressed, open your small notebook, and read those statements.

5. Take advantage of the help that is available around you

If possible, talk to a professional who can help you manage your fears and anxieties. They will be able to provide you with additional advice and insights on how to deal with your current problem.

6. Take it one day at a time

Instead of worrying about how you will get through the rest of the week or month, try to focus on today. Each day can provide us with different opportunities to learn new things and that includes learning how to deal with your problems.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.