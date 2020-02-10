Mental Health Advice with Stan: How to Manage Your Fear of Losing Your Job

By Stan Popovich

Do you ever wonder what you would do if you ever lost a job? It can be very scary when you find out that you no longer have a paycheck coming.

As a result, here is a list of techniques and suggestions on how to manage the fear of losing your job.

1. Keep your skills up to date

The first step is to get into the habit of always updating your skills just in case something should happen. Continuous education in your field of work will also help you. If you do lose your job, having the proper skills will make it easier to find another job.

2. Take control of your career

Do not rely on your current employer for a job. Keep your resume current and learn how to do an effective job search. Try to learn some new skills while you have a job. Being prepared will help manage your fears and anxieties of losing your job in the future.

3. Manage your finances

Develop a budget to manage your expenses and try to save some money on a monthly basis. You never know when you might be out of a job so it’s important to have some money saved in the bank in case something should happen.

4. Stay active in your current job

Always keep the lines of communication open at your job. Communication with management and others can give you an idea of how safe your job actually is. This will give you time to prepare ahead of time before you do lose your job.

5. Learn how to manage your worrying

It can be difficult not to worry when you are in the process of being unemployed. Instead of getting sick with worry, try to think of the positive things in your life. Take things one day at a time and do not try to predict what may happen in the future.

6. Talk to a mental health counselor

Many counselors may know of different government programs that can help you with your finances and health insurance if you lose your job. In addition, a counselor will be able to give you advice on how to manage your anxieties and may know of a career counselor who can help you.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.