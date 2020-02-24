Mental Health Advice with Stan: Six Tips On How to Manage Anxieties and Fears

Do you ever feel overwhelmed with anxiety and your mind is overrun with fearful and negative thoughts? If so, this can be very challenging in terms of getting any kind of relief from your current situation.

As a result, here are six tips on how to relieve your nerves and clear your head from your current anxieties and stresses.

Exercise

The best way to get rid of your anxieties is to do some kind of physical activity such as taking a brisk walk or a short run. Exercise is a great way to help relieve your tension and to get your anxieties under control, however, make sure you talk to your doctor before doing any type of exercises.

Go to a social event

Taking part in a social event will help get your mind off your problems. Socializing with others or being around people is a great way to feel better when you’re feeling anxious and stressed out.

Hang out with your friends

Spending time with your friends is a great way to relieve your stresses. Talking to your friends will help you focus on other things rather than thinking about your problems. Your friends will help you to relax and make you laugh.

Do some breathing techniques

Taking deep breathes is another great way to relieve tension and clear your mind. By taking 10 minutes out of your day to do some breathing techniques, you will feel better and be able to think more clearly.

Do something you enjoy

Doing something that you like to do is another way to get rid of your anxieties. You could perform your favorite hobby or activities that will help you feel better and give you a fresh perspective on things.

Talk to a professional

If you need some professional advice or just need to express your feelings, take some time to talk to a counselor or somebody that you trust.