Governor Jerry Brown to Suspend High School Exit Exam

September 3rd, 2015 by admin -->

Since 2006, the California High School Exit Exam, also known as CAHSEE, has been a mandatory exam for graduating students. The test, which is composed of two portions consisting of English language and Mathematics, is a tool to measure how well pupils comprehend subjects and how far along they are in their route to graduating.

Last school year, the state of California decided to suspend the summer time slot of the CAHSEE test, leaving many students in limbo without a diploma and unable to graduate. This hindered numerous amounts of students from attending the college of their choice or finding a job.

On Thursday, the state assembly passed a bill, affecting at least 5,000 seniors, stating that the students who have not passed the CAHSEE, will be exempted from taking the test all-together. This bill, that passed 77-1, will allow all seniors, with required graduation credits, who have not passed the CAHSEE to graduate high school.

The bill, SB 725, was conjured by state legislatures as a quick fix to a hectic and unfortunate issue. On Monday, Governor Jerry Brown’s secretary, Deborah Hoffman stated that: “Students who’ve been accepted into college should not be prevented from starting class this fall because of a test cancellation they could not control.”

Governor Jerry Brown is set to sign the bill, which will automatically give the remaining 5,000 students a diploma, and the requirements to attend college or find a job. For more information about the CAHSEE, visit www.cde.ca.gov.