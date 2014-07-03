Azusa Woman’s Club Awards Scholarships

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Barbara Dickerson, Scholarship Chairman of the Azusa Woman’s Club, announced the winners of the annual scholarship fund. The graduating senior winners are: Jenalyssa Crucer of Azusa High School who will attend UC Santa Barbara; Jergio Jimenez of Gladstone High School who will attend UCLA; and Jennifer Rodriguez of Azusa Adult School who will be attending Citrus College.
Established in 1901, Azusa Women’s Club is a non-profit organization which supports many worthwhile causes including scholarships for Azusa graduating students, children’s books for the Azusa Library, gifts for hospitalized veterans, items for the Azusa Food Bank, and financial support for many recognized organizations in the community. Azusa Women’s Club welcomes all interested women to serve the community of Azusa. The Azusa Women’s Club meets on the first Wednesday each month from 11:00AM to 1:30PM at 1003 N. Azusa Ave in Azusa. For more information call 626-331-5510.
Maria Medina
June 29, 2017 at 5:15 pm
Hello my name is Maria Medina let me tell you a little about my self I’m a single parent of six my first daughter Kassandra Medina just graduated from Azusa high school, she is a very wonderful daughter/student she graduated with good grades and gpa , I’m very thankful to god for giving her the time for her hard work studying dedication plus helping me out at home, with all that work thankfully to god she got accepted into the university of La Verne, her major is criminology. the reason I’m really trying to reach you is for any kind of help for her university balance anything will be appreciated.