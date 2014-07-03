Azusa Woman’s Club Awards Scholarships

July 3rd, 2014 by Azusa Beacon

Barbara Dickerson, Scholarship Chairman of the Azusa Woman’s Club, announced the winners of the annual scholarship fund. The graduating senior winners are: Jenalyssa Crucer of Azusa High School who will attend UC Santa Barbara; Jergio Jimenez of Gladstone High School who will attend UCLA; and Jennifer Rodriguez of Azusa Adult School who will be attending Citrus College.

Established in 1901, Azusa Women’s Club is a non-profit organization which supports many worthwhile causes including scholarships for Azusa graduating students, children’s books for the Azusa Library, gifts for hospitalized veterans, items for the Azusa Food Bank, and financial support for many recognized organizations in the community. Azusa Women’s Club welcomes all interested women to serve the community of Azusa. The Azusa Women’s Club meets on the first Wednesday each month from 11:00AM to 1:30PM at 1003 N. Azusa Ave in Azusa. For more information call 626-331-5510.