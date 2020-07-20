CIF Announces Delay to Start of High School Sports

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has determined, in collaboration with its 10 Sections, that education-based athletics for the 2020-2021 school year will begin with a modified season of sport schedule. The calendar reflects the season for each CIF sport and the last date for Section Championships and Regional/State Championships in those sports where a Regional/State Championship is currently offered. Each CIF Section Office will release their own calendar to reflect regular season starting and ending dates and section playoffs. It is anticipated that most section start dates will commence in December 2020 or January 2021.

In a press release Monday, CIF said, “We are continuously monitoring the directives and guidelines released from the Governor’s Office, the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health, and local county health departments and agencies as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts with student health and safety at the forefront. As these guidelines change, CIF Sections may allow for athletic activity to potentially resume under the summer period rules of the local Section.”